Naomi Watts Posts Sweet Birthday Message To Ex Liev Schreiber

Here's another reason to secretly fantasize about pulling a Parent Trap move on Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber.
The actors, who recently announced their separation, are leaving the drama to Brangelina and keeping the peace. Last week Schreiber wrote a birthday message honoring his estranged partner, and now Watts is returning the favor.
Watts marked Schreiber's 49th birthday yesterday with a sweet Instagram photo showing him holding their two sons, Sasha and Samuel.
"Happy birthday to this one!!" Watts captioned the pic, adding cake, balloon, and sunflower emoji.
You're tearing us apart, guys.
The actors, who recently announced their separation, are leaving the drama to Brangelina and keeping the peace. Last week Schreiber wrote a birthday message honoring his estranged partner, and now Watts is returning the favor.
Watts marked Schreiber's 49th birthday yesterday with a sweet Instagram photo showing him holding their two sons, Sasha and Samuel.
"Happy birthday to this one!!" Watts captioned the pic, adding cake, balloon, and sunflower emoji.
You're tearing us apart, guys.
Judging from the comments, fans are either still rooting for a reconciliation or cheering on the former couple's mature approach to their breakup.
"Celebrity couples take note!" one follower commented. "This is how you handle a separation."
"But they are still so cute," another wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.
"Say it isn't true, love u guys together," added another fan.
Let the 'shipping continue...
"Celebrity couples take note!" one follower commented. "This is how you handle a separation."
"But they are still so cute," another wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.
"Say it isn't true, love u guys together," added another fan.
Let the 'shipping continue...
Advertisement