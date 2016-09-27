The Last Thing Liev Schreiber Said About Naomi Watts Makes Their Split More Confusing

At this point, I am very familiar with heartbreak. No, not my own. I'm talking about Hollywood heartbreak. Couples come and go, but in the last several days we've seen two of the industry's strongest unions crumble before our teary eyes. First Brangelina and now LieWatt. Yesterday, Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts confirmed their split to multiple outlets saying they are better off separate than together.
But just two weeks ago, Schreiber was singing her praises while promoting The Bleeder. Watts and Schreiber play a married couple in the film, and he gushed about being able to work with his partner of 11 years.
"It's all about patience and we got lucky enough to work together," he told Us Weekly on September 10 while at the Toronto International Film Festival. "I think just being kind, patient and having quiet nights in together is the best for us."
He continued, saying how excited he was to see Watts play a character a bit out of her comfort zone. "She's a gutsy actress and she's been plugging away at her comedy, so I was excited to see her play Linda, when she came out of the makeup chair with the fake boobs, the leopard tights and the red wig, I knew she was going to be great," he said.
The kind words about Watts makes this split seem fairly amicable, which is often a rarity in Hollywood splits.
