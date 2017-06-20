Story from Pop Culture

All Of Nicole Kidman's Besties Are Wishing Her A Happy Birthday

Morgan Baila
Photo: Vera Anderson/WireImage.
Today, the beautiful and talented Nicole Kidman is turning 50. The Australian actress has been a powerful force in Hollywood for decades, but this year she has made her second coming on television with her impressive role in HBO's standout female-centric drama, Big Little Lies, and a highly anticipated role in the second season of the mystery drama Top of the Lake in Top of the Lake: China Girl. She's acted in over 70 productions, from action films to indie dramas to television series. And on top of that, she's made a slew of equally talented (and blonde) friends along the way.
Advertisement
What is a birthday if it's not celebrated by other A-list actresses like Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Watts, and Laura Dern? That's a question someone like Kidman will never have to know the answer to.
First up is Witherspoon, whose Twitter post is as excited as you'd imagine it would be. "Wishing a big happy birthday to my dear friend, the one and only, #NicoleKidman!!!" she gushed. "I hope you have a gorgeous day. Love you, lady!" She shared a picture of the two from their Big Little Lies days. Their characters were also best friends on the show.
Next up is fellow Aussie actress Watts. On Instagram, she raved about Kidman's glowing spirit and their longstanding friendship. "Happy Birthday to this beautiful woman," she wrote. "A remarkable human who gives so much love and spirit to all those around her. My friend, I am so happy to have shared incredible experiences with you over the last 3 decades. May there be many more to come..."
And finally, the more mild mannered Dern had a short but sweet sentiment. "To the ever brilliant, bold, and beautiful, Nicole, happy birthday xx."

To the ever brilliant, bold, and beautiful, Nicole, happy birthday xx

A post shared by @lauradern on

Read these stories next:
The Hottest Movie Sex Scenes, Ever (NSFW)
The Best Part Of Snapchat? These Celebrities
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series