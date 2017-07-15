We've been hooked on all things Big Little Lies ever since it first came out. The show couldn't have been more incredible, and they have Emmy nominations to prove it.
The Guardian reports mind-blowing news that will make you to see the Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon-produced TV show in a completely different way. Actress Naomi Watts, who is one of Kidman's closest friends, opened about how she could have been a part of the show. "We talked about doing that together,” Watts said referring to Kidman. “I might have been in it.”
Though the actress didn't reveal exactly what she and Kidman planned to do, there are only five main female characters on the show. It's safe to assume that if Witherspoon or Laura Dern didn't land their parts, it probably would have been Watts in the drama. However, there are no hard feelings on her end as she even mentioned the way it turned out was "so good." As for us, it's going to be hard not to wonder what could have been.
Advertisement
Watts also reflected on why she thinks it was also hard for her to land the right roles. “Looking back, I know why people weren’t hiring me," she said. "I went into auditions thinking, ‘What version of me do they want? How should I shape myself in order to win them over?’”
At the same time, everything happens for a reason and Watts eventually made her highly anticipated comeback to TV in other ways. She guest-starred in David Lynch's reprise of Twin Peaks and took on her Netflix project Gypsy.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement