Hollywood's Low-Key Hairstyle Trend Is Perfect For Every Spring Occasion

Megan Decker
Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images.
If you're most comfortable wearing your hair down, a slicked-back up-do might feel intimidating. For you, a high ponytail or tight bun isn't complete without a few strands tugged loose to fall around your face — a look that's polished, but still leaves you with something to twirl around your finger.
With Meghan Markle's infamous wedding-day bun setting an obvious precedent, the purposefully messy up-do has seen a huge fashion moment in Hollywood recently, with A-listers like Kendall Jenner and Maisie Williams offsetting their designer gowns with tousled, swept-up strands. Needless to say, the relatable spring hair trend is giving us inspiration for every occasion when we want to wear our hair up, but in the most effortless way possible.
Ahead, find all the messy updo inspiration taking over Instagram right now, so you can pinpoint the exact look that'll work from your weekday grind to Saturday-afternoon cocktails — and every upcoming wedding on your calendar, to boot.
To tone down the sophistication of Kendall Jenner's diamond Tiffany choker and bright-pink feathered minidress, celebrity hair pro Jen Atkin styled her middle-parted bun with purposefully playful, wispy strands.
When you have a lilac fringe and a big silk bow, like Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams, a messy topknot feels youthful and on-brand.
Laura Harrier never stops serving hair inspiration with long, sleek braids and curly half-up half-down styles, but her Oscars look — a high bun with a loose, wispy fringe styled by Jennifer Yepez — may be our favourite style to date.
The messy up-do can be a bun or a undone ponytail, as evidenced by model Mélie Tiacoh.
Yepez styled Emily Ratajkowski's messy chignon with some cool, windblown texture using Kérastase texturizing powder and anti-frizz hairspray.
Even if you're wearing Asos — not floral Giambattista Valli Couture — you can emulate Lily Collins' fancy springtime look with a glossy topknot and perfectly-coiffed tendrils.
We're loving the way model Shanina Shaik's loose strands fall perfectly in line with her diamond droplet earrings.
Indya Moore's French twist feels like a modern nod to the romantic Victorian era.
A slightly askew bun is best styled with a jewelled hair pin, à la Nicole Richie.
