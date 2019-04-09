If you're most comfortable wearing your hair down, a slicked-back up-do might feel intimidating. For you, a high ponytail or tight bun isn't complete without a few strands tugged loose to fall around your face — a look that's polished, but still leaves you with something to twirl around your finger.
With Meghan Markle's infamous wedding-day bun setting an obvious precedent, the purposefully messy up-do has seen a huge fashion moment in Hollywood recently, with A-listers like Kendall Jenner and Maisie Williams offsetting their designer gowns with tousled, swept-up strands. Needless to say, the relatable spring hair trend is giving us inspiration for every occasion when we want to wear our hair up, but in the most effortless way possible.
Ahead, find all the messy updo inspiration taking over Instagram right now, so you can pinpoint the exact look that'll work from your weekday grind to Saturday-afternoon cocktails — and every upcoming wedding on your calendar, to boot.
