The key to powering through the first few weeks of spring is keeping yourself busy. Whether that's planning a long weekend in a new city or a date night at the French restaurant down the street, you want to sprinkle your iCal with a few events that'll keep your mind off April showers and on the Easter goodness to come. And the easiest way to punctuate an otherwise average work week is to call the salon, and book yourself a haircut.
The next step is figuring out what you're going to ask for once you're in the chair. If you're thinking something fresh and fun, very low-maintenance, and on-trend for spring — we've got you covered. Ahead, we've rounded up three breakout haircut trends. Scroll through to find (then screenshot) the look you love, and start counting down the days until your appointment.