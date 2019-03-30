I Tried 4 Catwalk Hair Trends IRL – With Entertaining Results

I dubbed this my 'party at the top, business at the bottom' look. Creating this style was super quick compared to my week’s other endeavours. Was my version as perfectly symmetrical and shiny as Master McKnight’s? No. But was I feeling myself? Oh yes – '70s and so on trend. I made a nod to Halpern’s gold foil eye makeup with some gold glitter and hit Costa Coffee, but in my head I was in Studio 54. My oldest friend commented, "I’m loving the '70s vibe, but why not take the waves all the way down?" Hmm. All in all, this style lasted for hours while I was out and about, unlike many times I’ve curled my hair. This is definitely a style I’d repeat, so if you see me out dancing to "Night Fever", know the waves have taken hold.