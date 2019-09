I Tried 4 Catwalk Hair Trends IRL – With Entertaining Results

Gill told me the key is letting the braids cool completely. So I waited patiently, undid each braid and brushed out with a bristle brush. That's when I realised I looked like a Bichon Frise with an enviable bouffant. My hair wasn't as voluminous as I’d hoped, so I helped matters with a few sprays of Leo Bancroft Volume And Lift Root Spray, £3, and my hair fluffed up once I started brushing. This style has a hint of Hermione Granger about it, which I was actually okay with. My outfit here meant it was hard to tell where my hair ended and my jumper began, though. I have no idea why one side is distinctly more waved than the other. I think despite being moussed, plaited and subjected to 180 degree heat, my straighter-than-straight hair just couldn't hold a crimp. Did it go with my poker fringe? Absolutely not. But I felt a bit like Carrie Bradshaw, and I liked it. On the other hand, my friend said I resemble The Simpsons' Patty and Selma. Way to burst my bubble.