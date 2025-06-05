Princess Nails Are Set To Be The Chic, Low-Effort Manicure Of The Summer
Of all the nail trends to emerge in 2025, there’s no doubt that minimalist manicures are reigning supreme. With soap nails, vanilla French tips and angel chrome finishes showing no sign of dwindling in popularity, you’d be forgiven for thinking that there’s simply no room for another pared-back manicure to capture our attention. Yet that’s exactly what this latest viral trend is: Introducing princess nails.
“Every few months we see the sheer, neutral manicure reinvented, and princess nails are a subtle variation on this classic style,” explains international manicurist Georgia Rae. The thing that sets them apart from other manicures? Princess nails might look simple, but every detail has been perfectly executed so that they ooze luxury. “The look is inspired by royalty who are known for maintaining a very natural, but always perfectly-groomed manicure,” explains Rae.
Ahead, we explore what makes the perfect princess manicure and why this nail look will be holding court for summer 2025.
What are princess nails?
The appeal of princess nails lies in their simplicity. The look is so pared back it’s even being dubbed “recession indicator” nails on social media — a nod to the theory that people often swap extravagant beauty habits for simpler ones when the economy is about to take a nosedive.
While the trend is certainly minimalist, it remains an enchanting look thanks to the level of prep and polish: “The princess nail trend is all about shorter length nails in sheer, natural pinks, which echo the preference of the Royal family’s beauty protocol of well-maintained and manicured natural nails,” explains session manicurist Ami Streets. Every nail expert I spoke to said that princess nails look great on shorter lengths, with a soft square or slightly rounded shape preferred. But when it comes to manicures, there are no rules; opt for whichever length you're comfortable with.
@victorialeatherman_ Bubble bath will never let me down #princessnails #nailinspo @nailsbyxojess ♬ Tyla Truth Or Dare Mash Up - DJ KINGSZN
How do you create princess nails?
Unless you’re a pro at doing your own nails, then no doubt getting your princess nails done in a salon will give you the best results, as the key lies in the prep. “Find a manicurist who is meticulous with their preparation and polish application,” says Rae, especially intricate cuticle work, which requires a specific level of skill. She even goes as far as to say that establishing a hand and nail care routine before you get your princess manicure will give you the best results: “At the very least, moisturise your hands and apply a cuticle oil regularly as the final step in your evening routine,” she advises.
If you are doing your own nails at home, then the right tools, like a proper cuticle stick and clippers, can make all the difference. Navy’s Basic Nail Kit, £155, is expert-approved and a worthy investment if you like that polished aesthetic. “Since the nails are kept short and the polish is so delicate, any imperfections or roughness might be noticeable,” explains Streets. Focus on pushing back cuticles, buffing the surface of the nail, and filing into shape for a perfect finish.
As for the colour? “I would opt for a sheer beige or pink tint that blurs any imperfections and complements your skin tone,” says Rae. Alternatively, if you don’t like such a natural look, then princess nails will also work with a milkier colour followed by a glossy top coat. In the salon, our experts rate BioSculpture in shade Luka or The GelBottle BIAB in Ballet as two beautiful sheer pink shades. If you’re recreating princess nails at home, then Essie Gel Couture in Fairy Tailor, £10.99, OPI Put It In Neutral, £18, and Chanel La Base Camélia, £30, all come highly recommended.
Sold? Here's all the princess nails inspiration you need.
Sweet Simplicity
We can’t believe that manicurist Julia Diogo created this impeccable natural nail look using Essie To The Rescue Nail Treatment, £10.99. A brilliant shortcut for at-home princess nails.
Rose Milk
Content creator Mateja Novakovic’s beautiful milky manicure is simply charming. Recreate it using BioSculpture Gemini Polish in Ghost Rose, £15.50.
Classic Nude
The queen of the minimalist manicure, Georgia Rae, proves that finding your perfect nude is the key to an effortless yet expensive-looking manicure.
Princess Pink
Manicurist Aimee Burns elevates this simple nail trend princess with slightly longer squared-off nails and a pretty petal pink colour.
Pearl Wash
If you’re not into such a natural look, then this manicure created by Megan Rose enlists a dusting of chrome powder to add some extra shine to the finished nails. Try Nails Inc Shells Aloud, £11, for a similarly iridescent effect at home.
Almond Gleam
From the perfect shape to the subtle shine, Angela’s Glam House has nailed every element of the princess manicure.
