The messy bun is the unsung hero of all hairstyles. Sure, we've been double-tapping undone waves and blunt bobs on Instagram, but when we want to leave the house looking like a decent human without putting much work in, the messy bun always saves the day. If you’re short on time (or just lazy), you don't grab the curling wand to meticulously put in some "effortless" waves. No, you toss your hair into a topknot and go about your business.