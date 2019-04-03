Story from Beauty

10 Messy Bun Ideas For When You Can't Be Bothered With Your Hair

aimee simeon
Photo: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images.
The messy bun is the unsung hero of all hairstyles. Sure, we've been double-tapping undone waves and blunt bobs on Instagram, but when we want to leave the house looking like a decent human without putting much work in, the messy bun always saves the day. If you’re short on time (or just lazy), you don't grab the curling wand to meticulously put in some "effortless" waves. No, you toss your hair into a topknot and go about your business.
One caveat: Although the name "messy bun" implies that the style should look accidentally perfect, there's an art to creating a topknot that's got cool-girl carelessness. Ahead, we've rounded up some bun-spiration that strikes that delicate balance between trying too hard and not trying at all. And each one of these styles should take you 10 minutes, tops.
