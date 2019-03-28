It's impossible to scroll through Instagram without seeing at least four or five blunt-cut bobs. One look through Dua Lipa's feed could easily make you panic-dial your stylist to schedule a haircut. Then, before you know it, you're stepping out of the salon with hair that grazes your chin. And the feeling of wind touching your shoulders and your strands bouncing below your ears as you walk is glorious — until you roll out of bed one morning, reaching for a hair band only to remember your hair is too short for a ponytail. Now, you're craving that extra length back.
But just because your hair isn't long doesn't mean your style options are limited. A bob opens up more opportunities to get creative. For hair that dangles right at the nape of your neck, you can play around with buns, waves, and accessories to dress up your strands. We rounded up some easy ways to give your bob new life, ahead. Screenshot them for the next time you're stumped on what to do with your hair.