"Viviscal has an ingredient called marine complex protein, which helps lengthen the growth cycle," Lenzy says. But be wary of taking Viviscal if you have a shellfish allergy, since its main ingredient is derived from shark cartilage. Nutrafol is another physician favourite because of its mixture of powerful ingredients. It has ashwagandha root, which is great for inflammation, and saw palmetto, which mimics some prescription treatments for alopecia.