Long Ponytails Ruled The Grammys — Even Without Ariana Grande

Thatiana Diaz
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images.
When Ariana Grande confirmed that she wouldn't be attending the Grammys this year, we were a little sad that we wouldn't be able to sing along to "7 Rings" in our living rooms. And, if we're being totally honest, we were also bummed that we wouldn't be able to see Grande's Tyra-approved long ponytail slaying, as always, on the red carpet.
But clearly we had nothing to worry about, as celebrities made up for her absence with long, voluminous ponytails of their own. From Jennifer Lopez to Alicia Keys, waist-length ponytails — accessorised with hats, braids, and metallic string — were the real stars of the night. Ahead, we take a look at the long ponies that deserved their own awards.
