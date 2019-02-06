How To Braid Your Own Cornrows — So You Can Skip The Salon

Protective style season can be, well, any season. We love them during the autumn and winter, when it's too chilly to wash and go, and during the spring and summer, when we'll be hitting every rooftop pool party imaginable. And there's no greater resource than being your own hairstylist. Think about it: Wouldn't you rather allocate your funds towards mint mojitos and that adorable two-piece, rather than a fresh sew-in or getting your crochet braids touched up in the salon?
It may take a few tries and a whole lot of patience, but if you're armed with these tips from celebrity braiders Susan Oludale (AKA Hair by Susy) and Perineé Preston, then you're in better shape than you think. Check them out ahead, then grab a mirror and get started.