10 Styles That Will Make Your Crochet Braids Feel New Again

"Wild Thoughts" was the song of last summer, and, in a lucky twist of fate, wild and wavy hair was the aesthetic. Even though it's time to bid a tearful goodbye to rosé, frosé, and the like, that doesn't mean that we're letting go of our 'big hair don't care vibes' anytime soon. The easiest way to score the look when you want to (also) baby your 'do ahead of a long winter of heat styling? Crochet braids.
The protective style is synonymous with lots of loose curls and the hair usually used (Marley) is light as a feather — a welcome alternative to wearing cumbersome box braids and heavy twists. But sometimes, you can get stuck doing the same two or three looks with your crochets (top knots, high ponytails, double ponytails — you get it).
Don't fret if you're in an end-of-summer hair rut, because these Instagrammers have found pretty nifty ways to get more bang for their buck with their crochet braids.