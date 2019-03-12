12 Crochet Styles That'll Make Your Mornings Way Easier

Story from Beauty

Khalea Underwood, aimee simeon
We're always in the mood for a head full of big, sexy curls. But 'big hair don't care' vibes can sometimes mean loading up on products, and spending lots of time twisting, rod-setting, and styling — which, tbh, isn't always the move. The easiest way to score the look with half the work? Crochet braids.
The protective style is synonymous with lots of loose curls, and the hair typically used (Marley) is light as a feather. Plus, there are multiple ways to style them, as proven by the women ahead. From Bantu knots to faux locs, check out all the ways to break out of your protective-style rut — and get the most bang for your buck from crochet.
