Ariana Grande tweeted her side of the Grammy drama.
"I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me," Grande wrote on the social media platform after sharing an article in which Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich claimed the artist declined to perform due to time constraints. "I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more."
She added:
"I offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favours or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me."
Advertisement
"We had hoped she would be with us. We were in conversations and discussions for a while, we just never quite met, you know, in the same place," he told the outlet. "We will celebrate her nominations. We obviously wish her well, and we look forward to the day again when she’s part of the show."
Neil Portnow, President of the Recording Academy, added:
"We love Ariana, she’s a great artist. She’s been on our show, she’s been in our mix, and she’s got some great nominations this year. Being a live show that doesn’t get closed until we have the downbeat of the dress rehearsal on Sunday, I can’t tell you that I know for sure how this all turns out."
i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. ?— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019
i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019
This article was originally published on February 6, 2019.
After a turbulent couple of weeks, Ariana Grande has reportedly cancelled her upcoming appearance at the 2019 Grammy Awards. A Grande insider told Variety that the "Thank U, Next" singer became frustrated after producers informed her that she couldn't perform "7 Rings," her January single from her upcoming album Thank U, Next, at the show. The compromise offered was that Grande could perform "7 Rings" as a part of a two-song medley. Ultimately, though, when producers informed her that she couldn't pick the second song in the medley, Grande withdrew from the show. Representation for Grande did not immediately reply to Refinery29's request for comment.
Grande has two nominations this year, a nod that barely encapsulates what was a banner year for the celebrity. She's nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener, her 2018 album, and for Best Pop Vocal Performance for "God Is A Woman." She was set to perform alongside an impressive list of artists; Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Dolly Parton, and Diana Ross (among others) are all reportedly performing.
Advertisement
Grande herself hasn't confirmed the rumour, but she did tweet "i love u," "thank u sm," and a behind-the-scenes video from the very song at the heart of all the drama.
seven rings behind the scenes @AlfredoFlores @HannahLuxDavis https://t.co/AWIV17QRgD— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 6, 2019
Grammys or not, this is a big weekend for Grande. Her new album Thank U, Next, which sprung up in the wake of her breakup from SNL's Pete Davidson, is arriving Friday, February 8. Even if she's not performing at the Grammys, Grande will be on the collective brain.
Advertisement