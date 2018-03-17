Selena Gomez's New Wavy Bob Is Our Spring Haircut Inspiration

There are plenty of celebrities who rarely switch up their signature hairstyle, but you better believe that's never going to be Selena Gomez. She's admitted that her most complicated relationship is with social media, but we think the one she has with her hair might come in at a close second. She's been long. She's been short. She's been brunette. She's been platinum blonde. Girl's got a serious case of restless hair syndrome, but it's hard to blame her when every style looks so damn good. Take, for example, her latest: a new, blunt bob that may be her shortest yet.
About a year ago, Gomez trolled us all with an Instagram post showing off an above-the-shoulder bob that turned out to be a wig; that doesn't seem to be the case this time. While hanging out at Nobu in L.A. earlier this week, paparazzi caught Gomez with her Bible and fresh haircut, and according to Nine Zero One hairstylist Marissa Marino's Instagram stories, the singer did recently paid a visit to the salon to shed some split ends.
But don't call it a break-up cut. Look at Gomez's entire hair evolution and you'll know that the 25-year-old has toggled between a lob and a bob for the past year — far before she reunited, then reportedly broke things off again, with Justin Bieber. Sure, this could be a therapeutic attempt to shed some emotional dead weight, or it could be as simple as knowing she skimped on her Olaplex treatments and wanting to ditch that post-blonde breakage sooner rather than later. All we really care about is whether or not there's an opening at our salon this weekend, because this wavy bob is too good not to copy ASAP.
