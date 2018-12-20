Statement Barrettes Are The New Graphic Tees

Back in the day, making a statement with your hair meant mom tying plaid ribbon around your ponytail, tacking plastic bow-shaped clips on the ends of your braids, or lining them with beads. Now, the accessories from our childhood are all grown up and bold in a totally different way.
A new wave of hair jewels (including headbands, metallic clips, and even velvet ribbon) are emerging on runways, and on the heads of some of our favorite celebs. The latest adornment to steal our hearts? Blinged-out clips that send a sharp message. Last September, Selena Gomez was spotted wearing a crystal-covered barrette with the word "Ugly" in bold caps, a direct retort to Stefano Gabbana's notorious comment about her. Since then, we've seen plenty of stars follow suit with their own hair-clip messages.
Proving that you don't need a graphic T-shirt (or a cheeky Instagram caption) to make a point, these barrettes reflect your mood without saying a word. The best part? They can make the most basic hairstyle look like a million bucks with half the effort. Check out our favorites, ahead.
