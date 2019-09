Statement Barrettes Are The New Graphic Tees

A new wave of hair jewels (including headbands , metallic clips, and even velvet ribbon ) are emerging on runways, and on the heads of some of our favorite celebs . The latest adornment to steal our hearts? Blinged-out clips that send a sharp message. Last September, Selena Gomez was spotted wearing a crystal-covered barrette with the word "Ugly" in bold caps, a direct retort to Stefano Gabbana 's notorious comment about her. Since then, we've seen plenty of stars follow suit with their own hair-clip messages.