10 Unexpected Lipstick Quotes For Your Next Instagram Caption

If you thought committing to Whole30 or training yourself to wake up early without an alarm was difficult, have you ever had the perfect photo — we're talking good angles and A+ lighting — and sat there unable to think of an equally perfect caption?
This scenario is particularly hellish when you've found a new lipstick that you've fallen in love with, and manage to get the cutest selfie wearing it. Luckily, we're here to help in those trying moments, so that you don't end up resorting to the kiss-print emoji (like we always do). We've searched for the best quotes from some of our favorite celebrities that will perfectly complement your standout lips.
From Lady Gaga to Issa Rae, we have captions for whatever shade you're wearing and whichever mood you're in. Just screenshot away, and use the extra time you would've lost thinking of what to write on prepping those Whole30 meals. Ahead, the best lipstick quotes for your Instagram caption... or perhaps even your next tattoo?