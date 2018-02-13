Gaga's beauty evolution, of course, starts with the one she maintained throughout her Just Dance period: larger-than-life lashes and super-long, bleached blond hair with straight-across bangs. Next, we're making a pit stop at the singer's very first Grammys appearance in 2010. (You know, the one where the only thing brighter than her neon pink lips and sparkly getup was her banana-yellow hair.) But no exploration of Gaga's beauty and fashion journey would be complete without bringing it full circle, to the place she's at right now — where the bold, out-there look she became known for meets Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, the talented singer underneath it all. (Who just so happens to like a basic ponytail... and sparkly pink lips and lids, of course.)