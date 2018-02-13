Since hitting the music scene in 2008, Lady Gaga has undergone a dramatic makeunder — swapping out meat headbands and mile-long extensions for cowboy hats and subtle pink streaks. Throughout the process, the talented performer and activist has always stayed true to herself, and uses every opportunity to make a powerful statement with her hair and makeup. To honor the Mother Monster, we decided to turn back the clock to revisit and recreate three of Lady Gaga's most iconic looks on one super-fan.
Gaga's beauty evolution, of course, starts with the one she maintained throughout her Just Dance period: larger-than-life lashes and super-long, bleached blond hair with straight-across bangs. Next, we're making a pit stop at the singer's very first Grammys appearance in 2010. (You know, the one where the only thing brighter than her neon pink lips and sparkly getup was her banana-yellow hair.) But no exploration of Gaga's beauty and fashion journey would be complete without bringing it full circle, to the place she's at right now — where the bold, out-there look she became known for meets Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, the talented singer underneath it all. (Who just so happens to like a basic ponytail... and sparkly pink lips and lids, of course.)
Advertisement
Ready to see us try out all three of Lady Gaga's extraordinary looks? Press play above, then comment below to help us pick our next celebrity evolution. And if you want to see more behind-the-scenes Gaga inspiration, check out our festival beauty diary with her here.
Advertisement