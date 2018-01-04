10 Celebrity Beauty Transformations That Will Break You Out Of A Rut

It's easy to get stuck in a beauty rut. After we try out a few of the trends, we tend to fall back to the hair and makeup styles that feel the most comfortable. But wearing the same look day after day — with only the slight tweak of adding a little more eyeshadow or lip color when you're going out at night — always gets stale again.
There's something to be said for trying out a look that's completely out of your wheelhouse, one that'll have everyone who sees you commenting on how cool turquoise liner or purple lipstick looks on you.
If you need inspiration, look no further than the 10 celebrity beauty transformations ahead — they're proof that all it takes is one new Sephora purchase to change your entire outlook.