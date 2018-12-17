7 Simple & Chic Hair Accessories That Actually Work For Grown-Ups

You're not alone if you think padded headbands and scrunchies feel... youthful to a fault. No matter how cute and trendy they look on the website, or Ariana Grande's head, there's something about the hair-accessory renaissance that's inherently retro — and not in the sort of way that works for an interview or date night.
So, as a self-respecting adult, what do you do when you want to add just a little something to a mundane look that could benefit from some added decor? The answer: gold hair clips. A gilded barrette, clip, or pin is the easiest way to feel like you're on trend while looking like a cool grown-up, not a mall rat.
If you don't know where to start browsing for your next shiny accessory, we've rounded up the perfect beginner-friendly options, ahead.
