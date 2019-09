To start, your colourist should identify key aspects of the hair, such as how it falls naturally and how you usually wear it (up, down, in a side or centre parting) to determine how the hair should be 'mapped'. The starting point for colouring is the nape of the neck. At Jo Hansford, colourists move up the hair, teasing and dyeing in ribbon-like sections. Once the crown is reached, a triangle is created at the top of the hair (North) and hair is teased and painted with dye. Some sections are left free of colour to fashion a negative space effect. Then, hair is worked on at either side (East and West). Sections of colour are painted on below the roots to create the illusion of a natural, grown-out colour, so that the finished result doesn't look too 'done'. A toner, such as L'Oréal's Oil based Pre Lightener, £13.79 , should then be applied to tone the colour.