I Tried This Viral TikTok Hair Dryer On My Curls — & Here’s My Honest Review

The heat has three gentle temperature settings including cool, low, and high (the highest temperature on RevAir is less than the lowest on most flat irons by around 100°F). I then inserted my curls into the wand and kept it at my scalp for 90 seconds (those with finer hair can start at 30 seconds and build up if needed). There was no need to move the wand up and down, all I did was use a slight dabbing motion to get to my roots.