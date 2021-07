I Tried This Viral TikTok Hair Dryer On My Curls — & Here’s My Honest Review

I’ve been putting off getting box braids for a while now. The only thing holding me back is the time and effort needed to blow out my natural hair for the appointment. It usually goes a little something like this: I grab the blow dryer I rarely use and crank it up to the maximum settings. Then, the wrestling match and arm workout begin — pulling and combing in all directions to stretch my 3C/4A curls while the heat causes enough smoke to set the fire alarm off late at night. (If you’re my neighbour reading this, keep it pushing.) Once the ordeal is over, I’m relieved I won’t have to repeat this process for a few months until my next protective style.