“I decided to go blonde the first semester of law school because, truthfully, I was suffering with a loss of identity. Before, I felt confident and thought I had a strong sense of who I was as a person but, during my first semester I became crippled by a wave of unprecedented self-doubt and self-criticism; I was sinking. I remember feeling the aura of the beautiful blonde Black baddies on my instagram discovery page and just being drawn to that. I was attracted to the way the blonde beautifully contrasted with their dark skin tones and infectious smiles; the range of identities (women who were fashionistas, models, teachers, business owners, etc.), the fun feeling of it all, and they looked so liberated. Cutting off all my hair felt like freedom. Dyeing it blonde helped me regain part of my creative spirit. I just love how the colour juxtaposes my skin, my Nigerian cheekbones, eyebrows, everything! I feel like it's a better reflection of my personality: Leo Sun; Scorpio rising; lighthearted and striving to be a light.”