Is Olaplex Safe For Natural Hair?

No. 3, on the other hand, you take home. It conditions and moisturises, but is not to replace your regular conditioning treatments. See, even though it's a lot more potent than a regular ol' mask, it serves a different function, Jaxcee notes. "The active ingredients in Olaplex lasts a lot longer than others," she notes. And like those treatments, you should probably get Olaplex on a monthly basis — but if your curls are severely damaged, there's no problem with using it weekly. "Damaged natural hair can use No.3 before their usual conditioner" she says. Meaning, you can still wash and go while repairing your hair.