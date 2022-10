Coco & Eve’s Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment is designed to be applied on damp hair from root to tip, so I brought it into the shower with me and set a phone timer for 10 minutes while I shaved my legs and lathered up my body. Where many hair masks are thick and buttery, Coco & Eve’s new bond builder is a medium-weight texture that’s a little runnier than your normal conditioner. I loved that this treatment was easy to work through my collarbone-length hair and didn’t feel super heavy (I used about five pumps on my lob, BTW). Per the instructions, I rinsed it out and followed up with my usual shampoo and conditioner. After drying with my Aquis towel , I decided to forgo my usual application of hair oil to see if the bond builder treatment actually made a difference after one use (normally, if I don't use any product after showering, my hair balloons into a poofy mess).