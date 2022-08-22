Is Your Hair Really Damaged — Or Is It Overloaded With Metal?

"If you were to look at hair that's highly porous under a microscope, you would see a hair fibre that has lots of holes or gaps in the cuticle," says Stefan. "Now, you'd think that those holes are good because it means that your hair can absorb moisture really easily. But just as easily as it's absorbed, it also easily leaks out." Stefan says that if your hair tends to be frizzy, tangles easily, lacks shine or looks dull, if it gets completely wet in the shower very quickly and then dries super fast, if it sucks up product and it feels like you can't put enough on, or if it looks and feels dry, then it's likely you have highly porous hair.