I know what you’re thinking. £54 for a single towel? For your hair? But hear me out: If you have thick hair that takes forever to air dry (raises hand) or are prone to frizz and flyaways (also me), this is a total game changer. I rarely use a hair dryer on my strands — mostly because I’m lazy — but also because I try to avoid heat styling where possible. Because of that habit, my Aquis towel is probably the single best thing I can do for my hair, since fried hair can lead to breakage.