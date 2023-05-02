The stronger option, called the Control service, is for “maximum strength curl reduction” and “maximum frizz control.” This is the treatment Clare recommends to most clients looking for a smoothing treatment that will rival the results of a keratin. The cost is the same as the Refinement, but the result is more dramatic. Plus, it’s actually a quicker service in the salon because the Kerasilk formula doesn’t get rinsed out of the hair at all. The second rinse that happens with the Refinement service is to dilute the treatment — the Control cuts out that step.