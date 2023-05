At Voe Studios in Brooklyn, the Kerasilk treatment costs $395 (approximately £316) and should last between five and six months. Happily, a handful of salons in the UK also offer the Kerasilk treatment, such as Figaro London Tila Studio and Hare & Bone . Prices vary, but at Hare & Bone, the treatment starts at £60 per hour. As for the worth-it factor, it all depends on your hair goals. For me, this treatment did exactly what I hoped it would. My hair is smoother, not so much in texture as in the way it doesn't puff up in the presence of humidity. I recently put it to the test in 85% humidity and the air-dry was literally a breeze (like, wind in my hair). Styling in general is less of a pain because another fringe benefit of the treatment is that it speeds up blow dry time (in my case, cutting it in half).