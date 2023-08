I Ended My Two-Year Dye Ban For A Pearl Balayage & I’m Obsessed

First, you’ll have a consultation with your colourist. Prepare to take their opinion into account. "We’re artists," said John, "and we need a certain level of freedom to create the best looks. Anyone can replicate a picture." I confess I bounded into the salon with at least four pictures in tow. Celebrity colourist Nicola Clarke at John Frieda told me that images are the best way forward but this advice is more applicable if you aren’t sure which service you want. I knew I wanted pearl balayage so it was best to let John decide how to go about making this happen. "Let’s just see how well your hair lifts and then we can decide what tone to go with," he told me. Considering I recently gave someone full artistic licence over my brows and left the salon crying, this was a tough pill to swallow.