Story from Beauty
From Makeup To Manicures, Here’s How To Try Latte-Inspired Beauty

Karina Hoshikawa, Esther Newman
Photo: Courtesy of Olive u0026 June
I remember the first “latte makeup” video that came across my feed: Influencer Steph Hui created the prettiest warm, softly smoky neutral using a cornucopia of smoldering tans and browns for a monochromatic makeup moment. I was utterly obsessed — and as someone who gravitates toward neutral tones, it was like a 2.0 version of my everyday makeup. Needless to say, as far as TikTok beauty trends go, this was one I was very here for.
In no time at all, latte-inspired makeup and nail looks have proliferated online. If you're curious to try out summer's hottest beauty trend, you're in luck: We've corralled all the products you need to achieve latte-like perfection on eyes, lips, nails, and more.
Latte eyeshadow

Get the latte look by adding subtle definition to your eyes with a soft wash of neutral brown or level up to a multidimensional look with a lid highlight, crease, and outer third shade. (You can also just use your favourite powder bronzer as eyeshadow if you're in a pinch.)
Glossier
Monochromes Essential Eyeshadow Trio, Teak
£22.00
Glossier
Stila
Suede Shade Liquid Eye Shadow
£17.00£24.00
House of Fraser
Makeup By Mario
Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette
£54.00
Wardrobe Icons
Latte lipstick & lip gloss

Brownish-pink nude tones are perfect for nailing the latte makeup trend, and you can opt for either a powdery matte or glossy finish. However you take your coffee lipstick, there's something for you.
Charlotte Tilbury
Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur In Honey
£27.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Kylie Cosmetics
Tinted Butter Balm
£17.00
Kylie Cosmetics
Revlon
Colorstay Satin Ink 5ml
£4.00£9.99
Look Fantastic
Latte face products

I personally feel like the key to latte-inspired beauty is the monochromatic makeup ~synergy~, and nothing makes for a better beauty cherry on top than a pop of color on the cheek, IMO. To nail the softly sculpted vibe of latte makeup, I'd recommend a liquid or cream formula that melts into the skin.
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
£22.00
Space NK
NudeStix
Nudies All Over Face Color Matte 7g
£30.00
Look Fantastic
Merit Beauty
Flush Balm
£32.00
Merit Beauty
Latte nails

Yes, latte nails are a thing! Lean into the trend with a java-inspired shade (like this cheekily named OPI one) or try a gradient of coffee-like shades. Option three: Get salon-worthy nail art with the convenience of press-ons with this cafe con leché instant French mani from Olive & June.)
OPI
Infinite Shine Espresso Your Inner Self
€11.83€16.90
Nail Polish Direct
PaigesPressOns
Caramel Latte - Set
£10.99
Etsy
Nails Inc.
Every Body In Love 4-piece Nail Polish And...
£16.10£23.00
Nails Inc.
