From Makeup To Manicures, Here’s How To Try Latte-Inspired Beauty

I remember the first “latte makeup” video that came across my feed: Influencer Steph Hui created the prettiest warm, softly smoky neutral using a cornucopia of smoldering tans and browns for a monochromatic makeup moment. I was utterly obsessed — and as someone who gravitates toward neutral tones, it was like a 2.0 version of my everyday makeup. Needless to say, as far as TikTok beauty trends go, this was one I was very here for.
In no time at all, latte-inspired makeup and nail looks have proliferated online. If you're curious to try out summer's hottest beauty trend, you're in luck: We've corralled all the products you need to achieve latte-like perfection on eyes, lips, nails, and more.
Eyes
Get the latte look by adding subtle definition to your eyes with a soft wash of neutral brown, or level up to a multidimensional look with a lid highlight, crease, and outer third shade. (You can also just use your favorite powder bronzer as eyeshadow if you're in a pinch.)
Lips
Brownish-pink nude tones are perfect for nailing the latte makeup trend, and you can opt for either a powdery matte or glossy finish. However you take your
coffee lipstick, there's something for you.
Face
I personally feel like the key to latte-inspired beauty is the monochromatic makeup ~synergy~, and nothing makes for a better beauty cherry on top than a pop of color on the cheek, IMO. To nail the softly sculpted vibe of latte makeup, I'd recommend a liquid or cream formula that melts into the skin.
Nails
Yes, latte nails are a thing! Lean into the trend with a java-inspired shade (like this cheekily named OPI one) or try a gradient of coffee-like shades. Option three: Get salon-worthy nail art with the convenience of press-ons with this cafe con leché instant French mani from Olive & June.)
