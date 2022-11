From Moonlight to Velvet, 5 Winter Manicure Trends On The Rise

Truthfully, we don't really understand how this works. But here, nail artist Queenie Nguyen shows a closeup of her process. She uses the Velvet Vision Gel Effects Collection by OPI , which comes in six different shades — plus the magnet, of course. This isn't an at-home system, because it's a gel that has to be cured, but if you nail artist or local salon carries the OPI line, you should be able to ask for it.