I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome

The pricing of a glass manicure will differ depending on your nail salon or artist. It will likely be priced as a gel manicure, plus the cost for art. At Vanity Projects, any manicure which uses foils is considered 'Middle Tier' art and is priced to reflect that. Also of note: wherever you go, this manicure will take longer than your average gel appointment, due to the individual application of the foil pieces on each nail. My appointment ran just north of an hour — and Zoey is fast.