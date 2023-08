I Ended My Two-Year Dye Ban For A Pearl Balayage & I’m Obsessed

This hair colour is so low maintenance. Even as a beauty editor, I want my hair routine to be easy and speedy, which makes this the perfect look for me. John made sure to leave my roots alone, especially at the front (money pieces are out, you heard it here first) so that I could go months without a refresh. Even then, a refresh would be more about reinvigorating the hair with shine and vibrancy than shifting the lightened hair up a notch to keep up with growth. A quick tone (a colour-correcting process using a product similar to a purple or silver shampoo ) between balayage appointments is ideal. "You might get balayage done three or four times a year but you can tone at any point in between those visits for an instant refresh to keep on top of health and shine," said John. If your strands are brighter and blonder than mine, be sure to add purple shampoos and conditioners to your routine. "Violet stops the underlying warmth from peeking through," said John.