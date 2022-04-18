The Problem With The ‘Clean’ Makeup Trend

Lex keeps in mind how often beauty standards have changed in the past few years. She tries not to feel excluded or upset by these kinds of trends. "Reminding myself that most images and videos on the internet might have at least some kind of filter, clever lighting or more permanent tweaks behind them means I can keep a level head when consuming online content." She adds: "It's about sticking with what suits you and what makes you feel great, whether that's a face full of glam makeup, a time-consuming but minimalist aesthetic or no makeup at all. It's the easiest way to stay sane in a world trying its best to make us compete and compare ourselves to ideals that will always be outside of our reach."