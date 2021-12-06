These 3 Common Mistakes Are Harming Your Skin, Says A Dermatologist

According to Dr Willsmore, it is very possible to disrupt your skin barrier and the most common way that this happens is as you identified: through overuse of strong ingredients like exfoliating acids and retinoids or by washing the skin harshly multiple times a day. An unhappy, compromised skin barrier is one that’s sore, flaky and dry, with visible redness if you have fair skin. "People end up using a vitamin C, a vitamin A, an azelaic acid and a glycolic acid all in the same sitting and then before you know it, you’ve got very sore skin indeed," says Dr Willsmore. "If you take off too many cells, if you dehydrate the skin and if you disrupt the skin's pH, all of these things disrupt its normal function and disrupt the normal invisible shedding of dead skin that we all do every day," explained Dr Willsmore.



Given our collective obsession with radiance (an obsession I am absolutely not immune to), it’s very easy to double or even triple up on exfoliants without realising. We want to glow, and skincare brands are more than happy to give that to us. Acids then find their way into everything from cleansers to serums and toners. This is even truer for those with oily skin as products designed for this skin type are much more likely to contain exfoliants. But this isn’t to say that all skincare is bad or too aggressive or even that acids are bad – it’s all about moderation.