"Azelaic acid has anti-inflammatory effects on the skin (reducing redness and swelling in acne-prone skin) in addition to reducing the production of keratin – a protein which can block pores and lead to acne," continues Dr Mahto. "It can also be of benefit for another skin condition known as rosacea . However, one of the key uses of azelaic acid is its ability to even out pigmentation and to improve skin tone. It can therefore also be useful for helping fade some of the marks left behind after acne. It can be used in the morning and evening. You can use it after cleansing and before applying your other layers of skincare."