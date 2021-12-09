If you're a fan of The Ordinary, you'll know that this isn't the brand's first foray into skincare ingredient salicylic acid. Though popular, their initial product (Salicylic Acid Solution) was discontinued a while ago and the newbie seems to have taken its place. But what even is salicylic acid and how does it work for spots? Without subjecting you to a snooze-inducing science lesson, salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid (or BHA) and it exfoliates skin. Though gentle, it penetrates deep inside the pores to break up the paste-like mixture of oil and dead skin before it can form breakouts. Skin experts are especially fond of the ingredient in concentrations of 2% for treating pesky blackheads.