In case you haven't noticed, Hailey Bieber loves a dewy finish. But while we're still reeling over her revolutionary glazed donut nails, her latest beauty hack is even better since it's completely DIY-friendly. Taking to TikTok, the Rhode Beauty founder revealed how she achieves her signature moody lip — what she's dubbed the 'Glazed Brownie' look — in just two simple steps.
As demonstrated to her 9.7 million+ followers, the model first begins by drawing her desired lip shape with a dark liner, going over as needed to get the maximum colour payoff. She then gently pats down her liberally-lined lips to create a more blurred effect, before repeating. Once happy with the lip line she draws a cross on the centre of her top and bottom lip before buffing it all out together.
The result is a chic ombre effect that's then deliciously tied together with a healthy sweeping of the glossiest balm we've ever seen.
Keen to recreate her magic? It's as easy as following suit, making sure to take the time to blend away as she does.
Eagle-eyed fans have deduced that the exact lip liner Bieber uses is the Scott Barnes Atelier Lip Liner in the shade 'Naomi', which thankfully ships to Australia. But if you're after something you can shop quickly or in-person, some dupes we recommend for achieving the rich chestnut hue include Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat Pencil in Pillow Talk Intense for deeper tones or Urban Decay's 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in Liar for fairer tones.
Of course, the model uses her very own Rhode Beauty Peptide Lip Treatment which is tragically both held up in a vicious cycle of selling out the second it hits the shelves as well as not currently available to shop outside of the U.S. But no need to fear, we have access to plenty of above-par lip balms that impart just as good a shine. We particularly love the Billie Eilish-approved Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy Treatment and the iconic Lanolips 101 Ointment.