These Top-Rated Lip Liners Will Extend The Life Of Your Lippy

Lip liner is a makeup tool we often forget about, but having the right one on hand can be a total game changer, especially if you love a bold lip.
Giving both longevity and definition to a lip look, lip liner will keep your colour sticking around (even through dinner!) and can be used to reshape and enhance your pout, too.
A good lip liner will be creamy but not too lipstick-like, punchy with colour and either available in an array of hues to suit whatever bold lipstick you adore, or offer plenty of natural colourways that mimic just-bitten lips.
A big ask? Sure is, but there are lip liners that make the grade. These are our favourites.