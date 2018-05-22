The Lip Liners Beauty Pros Swear By

Lipliner is the unsung hero behind many a great lipstick moment. For without a trusty liner, any lipstick with a creamy formula can end up smudging all around the edges of your natural lip contour. And while no one wants to be constantly checking in on their lip line after every meal, there's still some wariness associated with thin stick liners and those clownish, overdrawn lips of the '90s — we get it.
But things have changed since then: When you find the right shade and formula, there's a kind of optical illusion that happens, that makes your lips look naturally fuller and plumper. Ahead, we're taking the work of searching for your perfect pencil out of the mix and sharing editors' go-to picks and best application tricks.