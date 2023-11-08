At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Lipliner is the unsung hero behind many a great lip moment. Without a trusty lip liner, any lipstick with a creamy formula can end up smudging all around the edges of your natural lip contour. And no one wants to be constantly checking in on their lipline after every meal, right?
Giving both longevity and definition to a lip look, lip liner will keep your colour sticking around (even through dinner!) and can be used to reshape and enhance your pout, too.
When you find the right shade and formula, there's a kind of optical illusion that happens, that makes your lips look naturally fuller and plumper. Ahead, we're taking the work of searching for your perfect lip pencil out of the mix and sharing our best lip liner picks, along with just some of their rave reviews from fans.