ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Beauty

The 14 Best Lip Liners To Keep Your Lipstick In Place All Day Long

Megan Decker
Last Updated 8November,2023, 5:57 am
ADVERTISEMENT
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Jessica Garcia.
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Lipliner is the unsung hero behind many a great lip moment. Without a trusty lip liner, any lipstick with a creamy formula can end up smudging all around the edges of your natural lip contour. And no one wants to be constantly checking in on their lipline after every meal, right?
Giving both longevity and definition to a lip look, lip liner will keep your colour sticking around (even through dinner!) and can be used to reshape and enhance your pout, too.
When you find the right shade and formula, there's a kind of optical illusion that happens, that makes your lips look naturally fuller and plumper. Ahead, we're taking the work of searching for your perfect lip pencil out of the mix and sharing our best lip liner picks, along with just some of their rave reviews from fans.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!
ADVERTISEMENT

More from Makeup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT