TikTok Has Spoken — These Are The Viral Lip Products You Need To Know About

TikTok has the ability to make or break a beauty product.
With creators all over the world trying, testing and offering honest opinions on beauty products every single day, it's undoubtedly one of the most trusted places for makeup and skincare devotees to discover the latest launches, hacks and trending must-haves. And when it comes to lip products, there are certainly a lot of need-to-knows.
Between lip oils from the likes of Dior, lip tints courtesy of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and balms from viral beauty brand Summer Fridays, BeautyTok is never short of a recommendation. No matter your preference — shiny or matt, sheer or a bold colour pay-off — you'll have no trouble finding a creator-approved style to suit your needs.
To save you the work, we've trawled through the videos and cross-referenced the hashtags to save you some time, bringing you a list of the most sought-after items available right now.
Ahead, we chart eight lip products that have gone well and truly viral on TikTok.