"A clean, bold-coloured manicure — like hot pink or red — brings a sense of fun and vibrancy back to people's lives. We've been living through some tough times, and nail art has been a highlight for many of my clients. Their love and appreciation for nail art has grown, I believe, after the salon shutdowns of 2020. Some of my customers have told me that 'nail day' is the highlight of their month. Looking down at shiny, sparkly little works of art on their fingertips is a reminder of who they are: awesome people carrying on with life, enjoying the little luxuries of pretty nails, even on the hard days." —, Nail Artist and Founder of Sparkle SF Salon