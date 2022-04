If you're struggling with nailing your French manicure, Carla Opoku, founder of nail-polish brand Cienna Rose , offers a solution: using a fine liner brush and a polish like Cienna Rose Enriched Nail Lacquer in Blank Canvas to create the tip. "I don't dip it into the white polish, as it'll just grab too much colour," Opoku explains. "I tip some of the white shade onto a mixing palette or tin foil. You then have more control over how much colour you pick up on the brush. Dip the brush into the white and, starting from the points of nail growth, make a smile shape toward the free edge from the left side and right side, meeting in the middle." Opoku's top tip when free-handing like this is to keep the brush still — try not to take it off the nail — and roll your finger to get the smile-shape, curved line. "For any mistakes, just use a toothpick dipped in remover," Opoku says. "It's all about practice; there are just some things you can't always take shortcuts on."