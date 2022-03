Inside The Catty Hidden World Of Instagram Nail Art

Celebrity and editorial nail artist Betina Goldstein has amassed over 383,000 followers on Instagram, in part because of her intricate art — she is often reposted for her nail-scapes of goldfish and olives — but also because of her own signature posing using her own hands. "I only have myself," Goldstein explains of how she developed a now often-copied "aesthetic" years before it was trendy. "I wanted to find a pose that would make my hands look okay and would be able to feature the nail art . I was just playing around, it was trial and error. If I go all the way back, [my] aesthetic has pretty much always been the same. My nail art has always been something I'd want to wear."