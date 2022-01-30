After applying a base coat, I poured a blob of orange polish onto a piece of tin foil and grabbed one of my pins. Using the round end I dipped it into the polish and then pressed firmly onto my nail to form a small circle shape. After repeating this across all of my nails and allowing some drying time, I then took the toothpick and dipped it into the green polish to form small strokes into stalks. I finished with gel top coat for extra shine.