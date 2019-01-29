A Nail Polish Remover Cream Exists — & It Really Works

Here’s how it works: You squeeze out a dollop of the white cream onto polished nails, let it sit for two to three minutes, then wipe it all away with a cotton pad. It almost sounded too easy — which is why we tried the stuff on just about every nail polish formula except gel (which it's not designed to undo). On double coats of cream, metallic, and fine glitter-finish polishes, it performed as advertised, taking away every trace of enamel with no residue, tint, stink, or spills.